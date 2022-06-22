Cool fun on tap at July Fourth Celebration in Plaquemine Community Center, pavilion

Staff Report

Plaquemine’s 21st annual July Fourth Hometown Celebration, always held on July 4, brings plenty of free holiday fun to its cool new home in the Plaquemine Community Center and Nadler Pavilion at 57845 Foundry Street this year.

The popular activities are back – music, the boat parade on Bayou Plaquemine, the short Veterans Ceremony (now moved to the Community Center), and of course, a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The band is being moved into the Community Center this year. Dance and enjoy the music of Souled Out, an 11-piece band hailing from south Louisiana.

Food, drink and vendor booths are all under the pavilion cooled with huge fans. The free children’s activities include a rock climbing wall, slide/bouncer, train, game trailer and face painting.

Here’s the lineup of activities:

3 to 6 p.m. – Iberville Museum open with free admission courtesy of Iberville Parish government

3 to 7 p.m. – Plaquemine Lock Historic Site open with free admission courtesy of Iberville Parish

5 to 9 p.m. – Music, dancing, free kids rides and games, food and more than 30 booths open at Community Center and Pavilion. There is no admission charge and no charge for kids activities.

5:30 p.m. – Boat Parade honoring veterans departs from the landing on Bayou Plaquemine across from the Iberville Parish Jail. To enter the boat parade have your boat in the water at 5 p.m. There is no fee to enter the boat parade, but patriotic boat decorations are encouraged. Boats can dock at the Tony Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park.

6 p.m. – Veterans Ceremony in Community Center

7 p.m. – Jitterbug dance contest

9 p.m. – Fireworks show with patriotic music by Plaquemine Council 970 Corp.

The City of Plaquemine thanks its July Fourth Celebration sponsors, who make this event possible: Shintech, SNF Flopam, Turner Industries, PSC Group, A. Wilbert’s Sons, Axiall-Westlake, Sheriff Brett Stassi, State Rep. Chad Brown, Plaquemine Bank & Trust Co. and Wilbert’s Funeral Home.

Attendees are reminded to bring their lawn chairs, but no ice chests, pets, fireworks or golf carts are allowed. For more information, call Plaquemine City Hall at 687-3116.