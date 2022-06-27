Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves elected to state boards

Staff Report

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. was elected as District H Vice President of the Louisiana Municipal Association by his fellow mayors of the 26 municipalities in District H on June 14.

He had previously been elected to the Municipal Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees.

“By being on the LMA Board, I will be interacting and building relationships with other municipal officials and we can bounce ideas and help each other with various matters,” Reeves said. “Being on the MERS Board means that I can help protect the best interests of our municipal employees, who work hard for our communities. I know that is the case in Plaquemine.”

Mayor Reeves is in his second term as Mayor of Plaquemine.