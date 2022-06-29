Plaquemine gears up for 21st annual July Fourth event at community center

Staff Report

Plaquemine’s 21st annual July Fourth Hometown Celebration will offer plenty of free holiday fun at the Plaquemine Community Center and Nadler Pavilion at 57845 Foundry St.

The popular activities are back – music, the boat parade on Bayou Plaquemine, the Veterans Ceremony, now moved to the Community Center, and a fireworks show at 9 pm.

Enjoy the great music of Souled Out, an 11-piece band at the Community Center.

Food, drink and vendor booths are all under the pavilion cooled with huge fans.

The free children’s activities include a rock-climbing wall, slide/bouncer, train, game trailer and face painting.

Here’s the lineup of activities:

3 to 6 p.m. – Iberville Museum open with free admission.

3 to 7 p.m. – Plaquemine Lock Historic Site open with free admission.

5 to 9 p.m. – Music, dancing, free kids rides and games, food and more than 30 booths open at Community Center and Pavilion. There is no admission charge.

5:30 p.m. – Boat Parade honoring veterans departs from the landing on Bayou Plaquemine across from the Iberville Parish Jail. To enter the boat parade have your boat in the water at 5 pm. There is no fee to enter the boat parade, but patriotic boat decorations are encouraged. Boats can dock at the Tony Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park.

6 p.m. – Veterans Ceremony in Community Center.

7 p.m. – Jitterbug dance contest.

9 p.m. – Fireworks show with patriotic music by Plaquemine Council 970 Corp.

Attendees must bring their lawn chairs, but no ice chests, pets, fireworks or golf carts are allowed. For information, call Plaquemine City Hall at (225) 687-3116.