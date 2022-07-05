Plaquemine July Fourth event draws huge crowd

Staff Report

A crowd of several thousand gathered at Plaquemine’s Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park for an evening of July Fourth festivities.

This year’s celebration marked the 21st anniversary of the event, which was first held in 2001.

Food, games, vendors – along with music from Souled Out – highlighted the evening’s festivities, which concluded with a firework display.

The July Fourth celebration become a mainstay among the city’s annual events. In those years, it was only scrapped once, when the 2020 pandemic forced its cancelation.

Two years later, it has grown with the addition of festivities in the Plaquemine Community Center, where the city saluted military veterans.

“We are here to celebrate our nation’s birthday, but just as important, we are here to honor the men and women who have given their time and many of whom have given the ultimate sacrifice – their life – to defend and protect what we celebrate today – our freedom,” Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. said during the salute to the grand marshals. “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women for the service to our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”

Military veterans who served as grand marshals for the 2022 Plaquemine July Fourth celebration were Ray Toups, Army; Justin Alleman, Army National Guard; David Boudreaux, Army; Ronald Gourgues, Army; Stepheneke Robertson, Army; Drake Cazes, Army and Garrett Joffrion, Army.

Brenda Babin and Jean Hebert, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented flags to each grand marshal.

Charles Deggs, assistant pastor at St. Joseph Baptist Church, delivered the opening prayer. Wayne Fourroux of First Baptist Church sang the National Anthem.

Sponsors of the event included Shintech Louisiana, LLC; Petroleum Services; SNF Flopam; Turner Industrices Group LLC; Plaquemine Bank & Trust Co.; A. Wilbert’s Sons LLC; Axiell Corp.; Essential Federal Credit Union; Rep. Chad Brown; Citizens Bank & Trust; The First Bank; Wilbert’s Funeral Home and Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.