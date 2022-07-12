Ronnie Hebert named Iberville Parish Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy

Staff Report

Ronnie Hebert, who has been serving as major over criminal investigations under Sheriff Brett Stassi, has a new title with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He took over as Chief Criminal Deputy this month. His promotion came after Chief Criminal Deputy Stephen Engolio announced his retirement.

“Ronnie will take on the role of Chief Criminal Deputy and he will still oversee the day-to-day operations of our criminal investigation unit,” Stassi said. “He is too valuable of an asset to lose in that position.”

Hebert, a 27-year veteran, has served under the late Freddie Pitre, retired sheriff Brent Allain and Stassi.

Hebert began his career 1981 as a corrections officer at the jail and worked his way to uniform patrol, where he was promoted to shift sergeant and then lieutenant.

Under Sheriff Allain, he was assigned to the detective unit where he served as supervising detective over juvenile crimes.

When Sheriff Stassi was elected in 2012, Ronnie earned the rank of Major over criminal investigations.

“I left law enforcement for a few years but, the love of the job brought me back,” Hebert said. “If you ask anyone in law enforcement, they will tell you, ‘There’s something in my blood that makes me want to do this,’ … it may sound cliché, but it’s true.”

Hebert’s interest in law enforcement began when his brother, the late Roy Hebert Jr., served as a dispatcher under Pitre.

“One day after school, I walked to the sheriff’s office, where my brother was working,” he said. “For whatever reason, he couldn’t take me home, so he had a deputy give me a ride in a unit.

“I remember listening as calls were being dispatched over the radio and I thought that was the coolest thing,” Hebert said. “I am still intrigued today as I was back then.

“I love my job,” he said. “I love it too much to say any of it is a challenge.”