Iberville Parish's COVID new cases flat; Louisiana cases surge 22%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 22% as 18,949 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,535 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 29% from the week before, with 947,862 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 2% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

â€‹ John Hopkins University has been collecting data from Louisiana on an erratic schedule, skewing week-to-week comparisons. â€‹

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Iberville Parish reported 135 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 132 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,071 cases and 152 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in East Carroll Parish with 991 cases per 100,000 per week; Natchitoches Parish with 726; and Union Parish with 674. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Jefferson Parish, with 1,599 cases; Orleans Parish, with 1,479 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 1,470. Weekly case counts rose in 58 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Orleans and Ouachita parishes.

â€‹ Across Louisiana, cases fell in five parishes, with the best declines in Caldwell Parish, with 30 cases from 47 a week earlier; in Claiborne Parish, with 37 cases from 44; and in De Soto Parish, with 144 cases from 147. â€‹

In Louisiana, â€‹ 43 â€‹ people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 13 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,345,313 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,474 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 89,542,107 people have tested positive and 1,023,799 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 17. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,141

The week before that: 977

Four weeks ago: 673

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 73,328

The week before that: 67,692

Four weeks ago: 57,602

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 27 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.