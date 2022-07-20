Home weatherization programs offered for homeowners, renters

Staff Report

Home weatherization programs are available for eligible homeowners and renters who seek relief on utility bills.

The programs are offered by state and federal agencies.

LHS Quad Community Action Agency

The program offered through the Louisiana Housing Corporation Quad Community Action Agency includes a weatherization, which conducts home energy audits and provides weatherization services including insulation, air sealing, ductwork repair, funding and repairing of air conditioning units.

It is available to renters (with landlord permission), mobile home and homeowners.

Applicants must provide proof of income, social security cards for all family members, a copy of a state ID or drivers licenses for the head of the household, a copy of current utility bills and a completed application.

The income eligibility chart based on number of household members and monthly household income is:

One household member, $2,146.

Two household members, $2,903.

Three household members, $3,660.

Four household members, $4,416.

Five household members, $5,173.

Six household members, $5,930.

Seven household members, $6,686.

To apply, call (225) 209-0780 or email wfh.quad@gmail.com.

Federal Assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Section 504 House Repair Program provides up to $10,000 in grants to elderly (ages 62 and up) and very low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards and make homes more energy efficient. It also provides up to $40,000 in low-interest loans (1 percent interest) to very low-income homeowners to repair or modernize their homes and make them more energy efficient.

The program is available to very low-income homeowners who own and occupy the home, are unable to get credit elsewhere and meet income criteria.

The grant income bracket covers households in range from $13,400 to $19,100 annually.

The “very low income” bracket covers households with annual income up to $31,800.

The “low income” bracket includes families with annual income up to $50,900.

For more information, call the state office at (517) 324-5190 or go https://www.rd.usda.gov/la.