‘Boogie on the Bayou’ expanding events for return to Waterfront Park in fall

Staff Report

A few added attractions will be on the lineup when the City of Plaquemine Main Street Program’s “Boogie on the Bayou” returns this fall to the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park.

Festivities, highlighted by a performance from Clay Cormier and the Highway Boys, will also include free tethered hot-air balloon rides (weather permitting) when the Friday gatherings resume Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will also include a special appearance by “The Cajun Ninja.”

Activities for kids will include a balloon artist, face painting, a caricature artist and chalk art.