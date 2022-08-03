‘Back 2 School’ rally scheduled for Sunday at American Legion hall

Staff Report

Free school supplies and other attractions will be part of the annual “Back 2 School” Rally from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 167 hall.

Along with school supplies, free food and refreshments will be provided.

The event is open to all youngsters across the parish – Plaquemine, White Castle, St. Gabriel, Dorseyville, Bayou Goula, Maringouin, Bayou Pigeon, East Iberville and North Iberville.

MJ’s Barbershop is sponsoring the giveaway.

To sponsor or volunteer for the event, call MJ's at (225) 385-8873 or JoAnn at (225) 776-3213.