Iberville Parish to receive $3.17M in Hurricane Mitigation Grant Program funds

Staff Report

Iberville and 24 other parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida last year will receive funds from a $253 million allocation through the Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program.

A total of $3,174,882 will be funneled to Iberville Parish to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the announcement last week by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“It’s a welcome opportunity for us,” Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said. “Drainage has always been an issue for us, so we’re going to see where we can best use the money. I have contract engineers working to see what it’s going to take to secure the funds and see what it can be used for, so we’re moving forward to get that.”

This round of HGMP funding will be used to support ongoing recovery and mitigation. It comes in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated last year.

Through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 the federal cost share increased from 75 percent to 90 percent with a 10 percent match from local governments. Gov. Edwards has directed the Office of Community Development to provide funding to fully pay that local match requirement in its request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for disaster recovery assistance. In addition, the state has contracted for technical assistance to local governments to expedite project development, approval and completion.

“Thanks to our state, local and federal partners we were able to secure this funding, and I am grateful for all of their hard work,” Edwards said. “Hurricane Ida devastated our people and our coast nearly one year ago, and while the recovery process is often long and complicated, we will use these funds to not only further the restoration efforts still underway but also on projects designed to minimize the impacts of future storms.”

Examples of mitigation work include residential elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities. Hazard mitigation is the only phase of emergency management specifically dedicated to breaking the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeat damage.

Here is the list of total Ida HMGP funding by parish (includes $85 million previously announced):