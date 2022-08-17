St. Martinville to receive wholesale electricity from Louisiana Energy and Power Authority

Staff Report

The Louisiana Energy and Power Authority soon will provide wholesale electrical power to the City of St. Martinville. It is the ninth member city to receive its wholesale electrical power from LEPA.

The LEPA Board of Directors unanimously approved the contract between LEPA and the City of St. Martinville at a special meeting Aug. 10. The contract is effective Jan. 1, 2023. St. Martinville has been a member of LEPA and has had representation on the Board of Directors since 1984, but with the new contract, the City will receive its wholesale electricity from LEPA.

The action culminated meetings between St. Martinville Mayor Jason Willis, the City Council, LEPA Board Member Chuck Robichaux and LEPA General Manager Kevin Bihm. The St. Martinville City Council also approved the wholesale electricity contract with LEPA.

“We are excited to have St. Martinville join eight other LEPA member towns and cities that receive their total electrical supply from LEPA,” said LEPA General Manager Bihm. “This not only helps to strengthen the LEPA organization, but also lowers electrical costs for these nine cities in the process.”

“I also thank Mayor Robichaux (of Rayne) for meeting with St. Martinville officials,” Bihm said. “It was helpful to have a member mayor provide his personal experiences as a long time Board member and wholesale electricity customer of LEPA.”

Created by the State Legislature in 1979, LEPA consists of 19 cities and towns that own their municipal power systems. As a joint action agency, LEPA works to provide its member communities with firm, stable sources of electricity at the lowest possible cost.

The nine full requirements cities are Jonesville, Morgan City, New Roads, Plaquemine, Rayne, St. Martinville, Vidalia, Welsh, and Winnfield. Other member cities in LEPA include Abbeville, Alexandria, Erath, Gueydan, Houma, Kaplan, Lafayette, Minden, Natchitoches, and Vinton.