Iberville Parish's COVID cases fall 23.4%; Louisiana cases holding steady

Louisiana reported 10,552 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 10,801 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.2% from the week before, with 707,345 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 1.49% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting data on an erratic schedule from Louisiana, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

Iberville Parish reported 72 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 94 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,563 cases and 153 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Union Parish with 443 cases per 100,000 per week; Webster Parish with 415; and Grant Parish with 389. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Caddo Parish, with 877 cases; Jefferson Parish, with 872 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 828. Weekly case counts rose in 28 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Tammany, Jefferson and Terrebonne parishes.

â€‹ Across Louisiana, cases fell in 35 parishes, with the best declines in Caddo Parish, with 877 cases from 991 a week earlier; in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 828 cases from 940; and in Ouachita Parish, with 374 cases from 461. â€‹

In Louisiana, â€‹ 78 â€‹ people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 66 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,410,817 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,777 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 93,641,944 people have tested positive and 1,041,149 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 21. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 958

The week before that: 926

Four weeks ago: 1,166

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 68,647

The week before that: 69,679

Four weeks ago: 73,529

Hospitals in 14 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 19 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 20 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

