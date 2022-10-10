Iberville Parish reports 12 new COVID cases; Louisiana cases plummet 26.3%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 2,059 new cases. That's down 26.3% from the previous week's tally of 2,795 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 298,674 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.69% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Iberville Parish reported 12 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 20 cases and no deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,928 cases and 154 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 49 parishes, with the best declines in Vermilion Parish, with 28 cases from 96 a week earlier; in St. Tammany Parish, with 159 cases from 208; and in Lafayette Parish, with 82 cases from 128.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Richland Parish with 184 cases per 100,000 per week; Allen Parish with 133; and Webster Parish with 117. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were St. Tammany Parish, with 159 cases; Orleans Parish, with 156 cases; and Jefferson Parish, with 155. Weekly case counts rose in 14 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Allen, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.

In Louisiana, 36 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 57 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,457,349 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 18,102 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,699,237 people have tested positive and 1,062,564 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 9. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 427

The week before that: 415

Four weeks ago: 605

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 50,835

The week before that: 49,835

Four weeks ago: 58,231

Hospitals in 18 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

