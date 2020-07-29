By His Grace: Jesus is the Light of the World

Edith Nevis

Houma Citizen

What a beautiful Sunrise that awaited me. The sky is clear with clouds positioned in just the right places. The birds come into view while flying playfully in many directions. What a sight to behold before starting my day. Yet there are many who miss out on God’s creation, for their sight is blinded to that which stands right before them. You may say, "How so?"

The weight of the World has cast a cloud of heaviness and uncertainty within the atmosphere. Chaos as well as sin continues across our land, which has painted a bleak image of what appears real. Sadly, many, including the Church, have seemingly become blinded to truth and some have even lost their way.

As I went before the Lord seeking guidance as to what is to be shared in this message, I was instructed to read the book of John 8:1-24. What has been revealed applies to what is occurring in our time in which we live. Allow me to explain.

How often have we been instructed to seek the Lord? Our time in His presence not only refreshes the soul, as we meditate on His words, our Daily Bread, it sets the tone and standard for how we are to live and interact with one another. Not to foster a false sense of care or a holier than thou attitude, but a genuine walk in love. His love and no other.

“But Jesus went to the Mount of Olives. Now early in the morning He came again into the temple, and all the people came to Him; and He sat down and taught them.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the importance and location of the Mount of Olives it is a mountain ridge in the East and is located in Jerusalem. This is the place where Jesus shall return for all to see in the very near future. To understand further refer to the Bible references below.

Let’s continue.

In today's society, what is considered right in the sight of God has been declared an offense to those set on destruction. The plans of Satan are to try and discredit God through lies and deception.

As we witness the ongoing happenings reported within the cities across America, what was once regarded as right in the eyes of the law is no longer. Lawlessness has been given reign to rapidly increase. Respect of life and humanity has now become detested in the heart of man. Our culture has begun to resemble the days of Noah where abomination of many kinds has now been accepted as truth.

“These six things the Lord hates, yes, seven are an abomination to Him: A proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies, and one who sows discord among brethren”

As I continued reading in John 8:3-5 it is written the Pharisees (religious leaders) then bring a woman caught in the act adultery before Jesus for him to judge and according to the Law of Moses. What was interesting is how this situation in some cases parallels today’s code of ethics. The leaders of that time practically demanded punishment for her sins and their own wrong doings were to be overlooked. In recent months here in America it had been reported preachers were brutally attacked for sharing the Gospel within the streets of unruly cities. No arrests were reported.

What was Jesus' response to the adulteress accusers?

In John 8:6 it is written: “This they said, testing Him, that they might have something of which to accuse Him. But Jesus stooped down and wrote on the ground with His finger, as though He did not hear.

I can only imagine these were those words written in the dirt: Forgiveness, Grace, Mercy and Love.

The next plan of the enemy: Steal our sense of identity and self-worth. How often have you heard you are not forgiven of an offense or God does not love you? These lies the enemy attempts to deceive you with. Do not listen for it is not so.

It is written you and I are made in the image of God. He even went a step further and blessed his creation. When sin reared its ugly head in the Garden of Eden it was God who gave his only begotten Son to redeem you and me. Sin is the dividing force that separates us from God. And it was the blood of Jesus that reconciles you and I back to the Father. Here was the ultimate sacrifice of love.

God is not a God who can go against Himself. His words are true and honorable at all times. There is nothing you can do that will stop the love of God for you (except blasphemy, insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence of the Holy Spirit). And forgiveness of sin which is readily available only needs to be asked of Him.

In John 8:7 the response of Jesus to the adulteress accuser to condemn her stopped the plans of the enemy.

“So when they continued asking Him, He raised Himself up and said to them, “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.”

“When Jesus had raised Himself up and saw no one but the woman, He said to her, “Woman, where are those accusers of yours? Has no one condemned you?”

She said, “No one, Lord.”

And Jesus said to her, “Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.”

Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.”

To live in a place of assurance of God’s love for you; where your transgressions has been forgiven a choice must be made of your own free will. Will you commit this day to follow the Lord? If your answer is yes; allow me to extend an invitation to experience his wonderful love and all that it brings with it.

Please repeat this prayer: “Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Go in peace.

Bible references: Psalm 19:1: Job 12:7-10; John 8:1-24; Mathew 6:5-14 (The Lord’s Prayer) Zechariah 14:4 (Mount of Olives); Genesis 1:24-31 NIV (The Sixth Day); Matthew 12: 30-32 NIV (the unforgivable sin); Proverbs 6:16-19. To obtain the full benefits of each verse, please read the five verses before and after each verse.

