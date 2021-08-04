On the Lighter Side: Observations and Opinions

Joe Guilbeau

So, the shutdown of restaurants and small businesses has been lifted, but what was not said was that may have become insolvent and unable to meet the claims of their creditors. They will never reopen again. I will point out that the elite in Washington, D.C., never missed a paycheck

From the perspective of owning a small business for more than 50 years, I have often said that if the government ever harms small business, they will pay a price.

Stay tuned.

---

So, wear a mask or don’t wear a mask? Banned or required? And new guidelines were issued last week. I have decided to mask up, and I have been vaccinated. Has it been explained if it will be safe to kiss while wearing masks?

---

As for the phrase “social distancing,” who coined that term? It could be a carryover from World War II slang, in which lice was defined as “motivated dandruff.”

---

Have you noticed that everything advertised on TV costs $19.99? What a strange coincidence. Of course, there is always the 11th commandment “plus shipping and handling.” I am also tired of loud commercials. I won’t buy anything from companies that scream at me.

---

Today, the price of everything is going up – cars, food, home products, etc. So, if you are on a fixed income, you have to do what we called in the Navy “battening down the hatches.”

---

Today, here in Plaquemine, two plain hamburgers cost $9.38 – $2 worth of food for $9.38, but it has been fried, plus three pickles. Of course, this is the opinion column, right?

---

I read in the news that people are wearing pajamas in planes and romping around the courthouse in their pajamas. Next thing, people will be getting married in their pajamas.

A wedding with the bridegroom and all the brides and groomsmen, all in pajamas … now, that would be a sight to see!! God bless.

---

“Life is like a racetrack. You have to make pitstops, but you have to get back on track and keep running!” – Dolly Parton.

And as we Cajuns say, “Dust off and keep going!”