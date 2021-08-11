The Lighter Side: I’ve Lived a Lot in My Time

Joe Guilbeau

In writing a column, it’s not easy to resist the temptation of writing too much about yourself.

But here it goes: “I’ve Lived a Lot in My Time” – a song title by Jim Reeves.

My biography is in the Library of Congress.

For three years, I served in the U.S. Navy as a fire controlman aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Valley Forge. I rode the moody oceans of the world about the hazy gray colors of the carrier.

I transited the Panama Canal.

I’ve driven over the ridge of the Continental Divide.

I crossed the International Date Line.

I was a grand marshal in a July 4th veterans parde.

I shook hands with astronaut Dick Gordon.

I saw the moon rocks.

I shook hands with a sitting President.

I was interviewed by the BBC.

I have seen the British royal jewels.

I had the opportunity to visit a private salt mine.

I attended a Willie Nelson birthday party that included George Jones, Emmalou Harris, Johnny Paycheck and Asleep at the Wheel.

I performed on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry (a cappella, of course.)

I had an acquaintance with former Governor and country singer Jimmie Davis. His fiddle player, Doc Guidry, was a friend of mine from my home town.

I saw the original draft of “You Are My Sunshine.”

I play two musical instruments.

I am a member of the Cajun French Music Association.

I am a charter contributor to the Cajun Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

I attended a performance of the Louisiana Hayride.

I was a contestant in the 1990 International Cajun Storytelling Contest.

Last, but certainly not least, I have been married to a goodhearted woman for over 70 years.

Good day, and God Bless.