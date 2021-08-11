The Lighter Side: I’ve Lived a Lot in My Time
Joe Guilbeau
In writing a column, it’s not easy to resist the temptation of writing too much about yourself.
But here it goes: “I’ve Lived a Lot in My Time” – a song title by Jim Reeves.
- My biography is in the Library of Congress.
- For three years, I served in the U.S. Navy as a fire controlman aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Valley Forge. I rode the moody oceans of the world about the hazy gray colors of the carrier.
- I transited the Panama Canal.
- I’ve driven over the ridge of the Continental Divide.
- I crossed the International Date Line.
- I was a grand marshal in a July 4th veterans parde.
- I shook hands with astronaut Dick Gordon.
- I saw the moon rocks.
- I shook hands with a sitting President.
- I was interviewed by the BBC.
- I have seen the British royal jewels.
- I had the opportunity to visit a private salt mine.
- I attended a Willie Nelson birthday party that included George Jones, Emmalou Harris, Johnny Paycheck and Asleep at the Wheel.
- I performed on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry (a cappella, of course.)
- I had an acquaintance with former Governor and country singer Jimmie Davis. His fiddle player, Doc Guidry, was a friend of mine from my home town.
- I saw the original draft of “You Are My Sunshine.”
- I play two musical instruments.
- I am a member of the Cajun French Music Association.
- I am a charter contributor to the Cajun Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
- I attended a performance of the Louisiana Hayride.
- I was a contestant in the 1990 International Cajun Storytelling Contest.
- Last, but certainly not least, I have been married to a goodhearted woman for over 70 years.
Good day, and God Bless.