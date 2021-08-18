The Lighter Side: I Lived a Lot in My Lifetime, Part 2

Joe Guilbeau

I had the privilege of working at an International Helen Keller Foundation convention. I worked in food service. She remains a model of achievement

-- I was a licensed private pilot and owned and aerial advertising company that did ad promotions for ballgames, festivals, fairs, etc. I was also engaged in barnstorming, popular in that area.

-- I had the privilege of attending a Mass celebrated by Pope John Paul II. He was later canonized a saint in the Catholic Church. More than any other pope, John Paul II made the papacy part of the world order scene by traveling to about 130 countries.

John Paul II had an outgoing personality that made him enormously popular. He gained a great number of Louisiana fans when he asked to see and visit the Superdome. He did so when the Saints were practicing on the field.

What can you say now that a “True Saint” came to the Superdome!

-- I had the privilege of speaking with some famous people, including Bishop Fulton Sheet, boxer Joe Louis, Johnny Weismuller (of the “Tarzan” movie fame), Terry Bradshaw, Stan Musial, Ray Price and astronaut Dick Gordon.

-- I was able to see a traveling exhibit of Claude Monet’s original impressionism paintings.

-- I saw an exhibit of the gold facemask of King Tut.

-- I saw five U.S. Presidents.

-- I met six Louisiana governors and had conversations with several of them.

-- I’ve contributed stories to metropolitan newspapers for 25 years.

-- In 1946, I celebrated Christmas Day on top of the Empire State Building.

-- I contributed storylines to radio stations.

-- I was given the privilege of writing more than 400 opinion columns for the Plaquemine Post-South. Praise Hallelujah!

I’ve lived a lot in my time. God bless.