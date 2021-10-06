On the Lighter Side: More on trailblazing singer Charley Pride

Joe Guilbeau

In the early 1970s, country music legend Charley Pride performed to a packed house at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The audience was all white and the band members were all white. I was there.

Former Gov. Jimmie Davis, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame himself, presented him with a key to the State of Louisiana and a document expressing our state’s appreciation of him.

Becoming a trailblazing country music superstar was an improbable destiny for Pride, considering his humble beginning as a sharecropper’s son in Sledge, Miss.

His unique journey to the top of the music charts included a detour of the world of Negro League, Minor League and semi-pro baseball.

But in the end, with boldness, perseverance and undeniable musical talent, he managed to parlay a service of fortuitous encounters with Nashville insiders into an amazing legacy of hit singles and tens of millions in record sales.

Growing up, Charley was exposed primarily to blues, gospel and country music. His father inadvertently fostered Charley’s love of country music by turning the family’s battery-powered Philco radio to Nashville’s WSM in order to catch Grand Ole Opry Broadcasts.

At 14 years of age, Charley purchased his first guitar – a Silverstone from a Sears Roebuck -- and taught himself how to play it by listening to the songs that he heard on that radio.

I would like to add that tens of millions learned to play the guitar on that Silvertone. My first guitar was a Martin D-28.

Pickers who read this column will know that this was a big step up.

In late 1956, Charley enlisted in the U.S. Army and was ordered to report to Fort Chaffee, Ar., for basic training. During Christmas leave from basic training, me married his wife, Rozene, whom he met earlier in the year while playing baseball in Memphis.

Charley moved back to Montana and continued to play baseball for its semipro team, but also began making a name for himself as a local performer by singing the National Anthem at baseball games and performing at honky tonks, churches and nightclubs in the Helena, Anaconda and Great Falls areas.

In 1961, Charley was invited to try out for the Los Angeles Angels during spring training with the help of a local disc jockey, Charley was introduced to country singers Red Sovine and Red Farley and invited to perform “Lovesick Blues” and “Heartaches by the Number” during one of their shows.

This brief initial encounter with Red Sovine would turn out to be crucial in laying the groundwork for Charley’s future music career.

Many of Pride’s other honors clearly underscore his impact on American music. In 1994, he was honored by the Academy of Country Music with its prestigious Pioneer Award. In 2000, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. And in 2017, the Recording Academy honored Charley with a lifetime achievement award.

Pride performed the National Anthem in Game 6 of the 1980 World Series. He also performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl VIII, and again at Game 5 of the 2010 World Series

I could go on record by saying that Charley Pride had very few equals.