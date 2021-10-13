On the Lighter Side: News and Views

Joe Guilbeau

Boudreau was going through a car wash and staying in his car. He then called “Mah-ree” and told her he wasn’t coming home right away because it was raining too hard.

---

I have often wondered why football stadiums couldn’t be designed so the playing field could be under sunshine all afternoon. It would eliminate all the long shadows over the field.

---

Another suggestion would be to move the first base out about 10 feet to eliminate all the close plays at first.

---

I remember my first LSU game. It was a long trip on a school bus on two-lane roads all the way. My uncle was the school bus driver and we were a group of freshmen to seniors.

I remember four things about the game:

We were playing Auburn, and I had never heard of Auburn.

We sat on the hot east side of the stadium.

I remember how good the fountain drinks were.

And No. 4, after the game, I got lost in the parking lot.

At roll call on the bus, they noticed that I was missing. The older boys fanned out looking for me.

A senior, Curman Begnaud found me. He grabbed my arm, shook me up and said in French “Pouquoi Te Ta Perdu” (Why did you get lost?)

Curman lost his life in World War II.

---

The old grandmother was known as a great cook. So, on Thanksgiving Day, her house was full of relatives and friends, the meal was great, and her guests were all tickled … she had not plucked out all the features from the turkey.

“Hey, I’m paid to be a humorist, right?”

---

Because of the pandemic, it is suggested that the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Halloween holidays be combined and called “Thanksmasween.”

---

You could think that the names like Milton and Maurice would be Louisiana names, but I find they are used all over the country. The man who gave us choloate was Milton Hershey.

---

Well, I’ve had my two vaccine shots, now I’ll have to watch 50,000 live vaccination shots on TV!

---

If you are bothered by relatives coming and staying try this: Borrow money from the rich ones and loan it to the poor ones. None of the will come back.