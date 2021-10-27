On the Lighter Side: Random thoughts on family values
Don’t argue politics with your in-laws unless they happen to be Republicans. In that case, run for Congress!
-- The perfect husband is the fellow who allows his mother-in-law to use his credit cards.
-- Decide between yourselves who is going to mow the lawn and trust when she is going to do it.
-- A lot of women are backseat drivers. But what about the men who try to cook the evening meal from the living room sofa?
-- One of life’s brightest moment: When your wife meets and old boyfriend of hers, and he is completely baldheaded.
-- Football players make good husbands. They are used to taking coaching from the sidelines.
-- A lot of women who thought they were playing their cards right have ended up with a Joker.
-- There are only two kinds of people who know all the answers – wives and sportswriters.
-- Loves makes the world go around – and it also keeps it broke!
-- No matter how busy people are, they are never too busy to stop and tell you how busy they are.
-- Self-control: To have the same ailments the other person is describing and not mention it.
-- Have you noticed it’s only poor relatives who stay overnight?
-- A man is middle-aged when it begins to show around the middle.
-- It is good to have an hourglass figure, provided the sands of time have not been shifting too much.
-- A Cajun uses a “hose-pipe” to water his lawn.
-- Definition of a babysitter: A teenager who comes in to act like an adult, while the adults go out to act like teenagers.
-- If you exercise, you’ll add five years to your life, but you spend those five years exercising.
-- A honeymoon is the period between “I do” and “You’d better.”
-- What makes a good hot dog? A big splash of mustard.
-- In recent news, it was reported that UFOs were swarming Navy ships (UFO is an official U.S. Air Force designation). UFOs were never spotted over Louisiana. I believe that the Cajuns ate them all!
-- Autumn: A second spring when all the leaves turn to flowers.