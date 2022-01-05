On the Lighter Side: A country music tribute to an old friend

Joe Guilbeau

I dedicate this column to Pete Michelle, one of my best friends.

We were once neighbors, and we were friends for more than 50 years. He is the most knowledgeable country music fan I know.

We share a passion for music. Pete plays the guitar and sings. His guitar drips country music.

We both love Martin guitars. I play the guitar, too, but not on the same level as Pete. I call him “Conway Twitty,” and he calls me “Merle Haggard” (big shoes there).

Conway was a simple man. Although he died very young, he attained legendary status that led to more than 1,000 major awards, which was an incredible feat.

His 55 No. 1 singles are an outstanding accomplishment in the annals of the recording industry. Those hits drove sales of more than 50 million records, powering thousands of live performances for millions of fans.

I had the privilege of attending three or four of those shows.

As I said before, Conway was a simple man. The stage had no bright-flashing colored lights, no blankets of smoke, no painfully loud music. Conway would lean over the microphone and sing “Hello Darlin’, It’s Nice to See You.”

The women, young and old, would explode and scream, but there was no violence. The shows I attended might have had 30,000 people, and you would see maybe 10 or 12 security guards. The reason is that the country music fans came to hear country music. I am being tactful here.

Even as a small child, it was apparent there was something special about Conway, who was born Harold Lloyd Jenkins on Sept. 1, 1933, in rural Friars Point, Miss., on the banks of the Mississippi River, as we are.

The boy had uncommon abilities and a penchant for helping others.

When he was given his first guitar – a Sears Roebuck Silvertone Acoustic – at age 4, Twitty demonstrated a musical gift.

My first guitar was also a Silvertone. In that era, millions learned to play the guitar on a Silvertone.

Twitty’s other passion was baseball. He developed his skills to the extent that the Philadelphia Phillies offered him a contract when he finished high school.

Twitty figured his destiny was decided when the Phillies drafted him. Fate intervened, however, when he was drafted by a much bigger team – the U.S. Army.

In one of his performances, a woman in the audience suffered a heart attack. She refused the urging of paramedics who asked her to accompany them to the hospital.

She said she wasn’t leaving until she heard “Hello, Darlin’.”

A note was passed to the stage and Conway sang the song earlier than planned so his fan could receive proper medical care.

So, take care, Pete. Best wishes to you and your family, and thank you for being my friend. God bless.