On the Lighter Side: Pondering vaccines and aliens

Joe Guilbeau

As a senior citizen, I was called to receive my vaccine. I am told it’s the right thing to do.

But now, I will have to watch on TV to see 5,000 other people getting their vaccinations, live!

So, once again, U.S. Navy pilots have spotted UFOs. Some regard them as illusions.

One of the greatest illusions of all time is “Magnetic Hill” near Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. At this site, an optical illusion makes it seem as though automobiles can coast uphill. If you are still not sure, the water in the ditch next to the roadway is running uphill, too!

I’ve had the privilege of driving up “Magnetic Hill.” No UFOS were ever seen over Louisiana. It’s said the Cajuns ate them all!

So, Groundhog Day, the second day of February, on which, according to popular tradition, the groundhog emerges from hibernation and looks for his shadow.

But here in south Louisiana, where the Cajuns don’t believe too much in superstition, they think it is “Grind Hog Day.” He won’t be looking for his shadow!

In a recent column, I noted that I had just celebrated another golden-ager birthday, and that Bo Diddley said it was always “just another number.”

It is said that careful grooming and wearing fashionable clothing will take 20 years off a man’s true age. But you can’t fool a long flight of stairs, no?

After all the recent floods in south Louisiana, the IRS asked Mrs. Boudreaux for her records.

Mrs. Boudreaux said, with quite a smile, “I can’t really say. All our family records were lost in the flood.”

A very nice-looking young lady walked into a sporting goods store and ordered all the necessary equipment for a baseball game, including a baseball, a bat, a catcher’s mitt, a catcher’s mask, etc.

“Are you sure you want all these?” asked the salesman.

“Oh yes, I do,” the girl replied.

While sitting in his lap, my new boss whispered to me to remember our team slogan, “Play ball!”

I’d like to play baseball game, but I don’t have a long beard, no.

My Garden Tip: While planting your spring garden, space out a few onion plants. Bugs and worms don’t like the smell of onions.