On the Lighter Side: News and Views

Joe Guilbeau

I am motivated by science, so I got my two vaccines, my flu shot, my pneumonia shot and one booster shot.

I have another booster shot scheduled. Will booster shots be endless? My vaccination status is OK – for now.

There won’t be enough nurses and doctors to give all those booster shots. Our nation’s nurses are so

overworked. Now they are leaving the profession.

---

We have inflation caused by the feds. So, we have senior citizens who live on social security, also known as a fixed income. But everything you buy costs more money.

Now you have senior citizens and, at times, veterans (who went to war for us to be safe at home) living on restrictive income. It means only so much money for food and so much money for medicine.

So many of us are living in poverty. Our country should be ashamed. This is an opinion column, correct?

---

As I wrote before, I believe in science, but the masking rules change every week. They once told us to wear masks outdoors. In all fairness, shouldn’t the cows and horses be required to wear them, too? I’m not writing this to be humorous.

---

The defense department has considered drafting women for the military. If they draft my granddaughters (and I have many) for the Army, I’m going to Washington!

---

How about football players with all the stickers on their helmets? Who wants to look at that? They should play ball! Then, on the edge of the TV screen is this note: “This dude weights 340 lbs., and he comes from Baltimore.” Who needs to know that? I like the simple helmet “LSU.”

---

And how about the Hollywood celebrities telling us what products and services to buy? Usually, it’s things they don’t know about. I’m not impressed. Actors should concentrate on Hollywood.

---

Shaquille O’Neal kept it simple when discussing his contract on TV.

“I guess I’ll just keep on wearing my Nike shoes and drinking my Pepsi cola.”

---

I was hired by a national company through an employment agency, which was popular at the time. The agency ran its ads paid for by the employer.

After I was employed, the company deducted what they had paid the agency for my meager salary. It must have been a good investment since I remained on the payroll for 31 years. Times were tough.

---

I was once the keynote speaker at a banquet for retired federal employees, but I was required to pay for my own meal. I should’ve known better!

---

The late sportswriter Grantland Rice coined this famous quotation: “When the one great scorer comes to write against your name, he marks not that you won or lost, but how you played the game.”

Amen! He said it best.