On the Lighter Side: Great quotations

Joe Guilbeau

“A small town is a place where you’re no longer a stranger after five minutes, but still a newcomer after 50 years.”

“When I came to Plaquemine, I knew only four people. But after 64 years, I am still a “newcomer” and eventually I was elected “Citizen of the Year” of my second hometown.

SECOND HOMETOWN!

“Humor certainly helps lighten burdens. If you have a sense of humor, you are inclined not to have high blood pressure and ulcers. Humor relieves tension and makes friendships easier.” – John Dial, author and a good friend.

---

“The quality of a man’s life is in direct proportion to his commitment to excellence regardless of his chosen field of endeavor.” – Vince Lombardi

---

My double first-cousin Milton Guilbeau, a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, said “he didn’t get old playing music – he grew old when he stopped playing music.”

---

“It takes most men five years to recover from a college education, and to learn that poetry is as vital to thinking as knowledge.” – Brooks Atkinson

---

“It is said that there is no money in poetry, but there is no poetry in money, either.” – Robert Graves

---

“We can lick gravity, but sometimes the paperwork is overwhelming.” Werner Von Braun

---

“We suppose there is hardly a man who has not an apple orchard tucked away in his heart somewhere.” – Christopher Morley

---

“At this time of life, I sort of go, 'OK, I won’t scream at you … I’ll just talk to you loudly.'” – Country vocalist Miranda Lambert

---

“The difference between fiction and reality? Fiction has to make sense.” – Tom Clancy

---

“I live by the truth that “no” is a complete sentence.” – Anne Lamont

---

“An acquaintance is a person we know well enough to borrow from, but not well enough to lend to.” – Ambrose Bierce

---

“Keep your fears to yourself but share your courage with others.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

---

“A work of art is above all adventure of the mind.” – Eugene Ionesco

---

“Artificial intelligence is no match to stupidity.” – Unknown

---

“The trouble with telling a good story is that it invariably reminds the other fellow of a dull one.” – Sid Caesar

---

“The purpose of time is to keep everything from happening at once.” – Joe Guilbeau

---

And my favorite quote is from American author Susan Sontag, with whom I share a birthdate: “I was not looking for my dreams to interpret my life, but rather for my life to interpret my dreams."