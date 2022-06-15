On the Lighter Side: Well-known customs

Joe Guilbeau

Why are engagement rings on the fourth finger?

The custom goes back to second-century Egypt, where it was believed that a delicate nerved connected the fourth finger of the left hand with the heart. In the Middle Ages, the connection was thought to be a blood vessel.

Me? I simply call it “the love vessel.”

Why do women wear wedding rings?

In the Biblical times, it was the custom for the man to wear a signet seal ring, which he might give to someone as a symbol of his authority.

When the Egyptian woman was given her husband’s ring, she was trusted to issue commands in his name, so it meant that the marriage was a full partnership.

The Cajun Version: Thibodeaux noticed Boudreaux wore his wedding finger on the wrong finger.

“Boudreaux,” he asked, “I have been wanting to ask you why you wear your wedding ring on the wrong finger?”

“Mais yeah,” Boudreaux responded. “That’s because I married the wrong woman!!”

Why does lightning never strike twice in the same place?

This belief from the ancient idea that the gods sent lightning for some specific purpose – often to punish someone or teach him a lesson, but once this had been done and the person survived, he was forever safe from that sort of divine retribution.

We now know that whatever draws lightning in the first place will draw it again and again. The Empire State Building and the Washington Monument, for instance, have been struck numerous times – even several times during the same storm.

A Family Story: Musical talent runs in my family. My cousin Milton went all the way to Nashville performing on the same Grand Ole Opry stage as country legend Ernest Tubbs.

For a long time, we did not know the origins of our musical talent until we discovered our great-grandfather was a conductor.

Not a conductor of music, but because one day when he was installing lighting rods on top of his house when he did not heed reports of a fast-moving storm in this area.

Why Do We Fly the Flag Half-Mast?

As the word “mast” indicates, this custom originated from the sea, where ships would lower their flags to signal surrender. Half-masting is also a sign of distress.

Proper etiquette in this situation is to raise the top of the flag to the top of the staff and slowly lower it to the middle.

Formula for Living

Care and share and be kind to all you meet in life.