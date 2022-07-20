On the Lighter Side: Proof the cow jumped over the moon

Joe Guilbeau

When the astronauts brought back rock and soil samples from the moon, scientists from Harvard, MIT, the University of Chicago, etc. requested samples for testing.

Later, a smart Cajun professor from Southwestern Louisiana called and asked for space samples. But the space center was out.

So, as a prank, NASA sent out an employee into the Longhorn pasture to collect a box of bovine samples that was sent to the awaiting scientist.

A short time later, NASA summoned the scientists to Houston to pool their findings. As soon as the meeting was called to order, the Cajun professor stood up and declared, “Listen up you all, we found conclusive evidence that the cow did jump over the moon.

Other Cajun Stories …

Cajuns stole a garbage truck in Baton Rouge and were driving to Texas to buy cups of coffee.

But, traveling around Breaux Bridge, a state trooper pulled them over and soon became suspicious of their story.

The trooper shamed them, saying “Why don’t you steal a nice car instead of a garbage truck?”

One Cajun replied, “What? A garbage truck? We thought it was a Winnebago with an elevator.” (OK … that was dated joke).

---

Boudreaux had come into a lot of money. He was being interviewed by a reporter, who asked Boudreaux if he had made the sun shine.

“No,” Boudreaux replied. “I made the moonshine”

---

Boudreaux and Thibodeaux opened a Cajun restaurant on the moon. The food was great, of course, but the restaurant was a failure. It had no atmosphere.

---

Boudreaux wanted him and Boudreaux to fly to the sun. But Thibodeaux said he thought it would be too hot.

“Oh no,” Boudreaux replied. “We’re going to go at night.”

---

Thibodeaux was given a sundial, a device to show him the time. But he said he also needed a strong flashlight to tell the time at night!

---

In earlier times, the hourglass was a device for measuring time, consisting of two glass vessels connected by a narrow neck through which the sand would run.

Women considered it chic and elegant to have an hourglass figure. That was true, provided the sands of time had not been shifting too much.

---

Today, you can buy bottled water for your dog, and that’s OK. But as a youngster, we drank from the bayous.

---

You can buy pills to control your dog’s cholesterol. In the old days, we gave our dog all the grease from the kitchen, so said, to make his skin and hair shine.

In those times, a term in common use was “prohibition.” There was never any prohibition of cholesterol!!

---

Dogs sweat from the bottom of their feet. Never make your dog walk on a hot driveway or street.

---

To illustrate the Cajun passion for nicknames, when I was in high school, a boy in my class was 6-foot-2, tall for that period.

Can you guess what became of his name? “High Pockets.”