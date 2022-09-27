On the Lighter Side: What does your cup of coffee say about you?

Joe Guilbeau

Some people say the day doesn’t start until you drink three or four cups of coffee. Cajuns would say their coffee was so strong it could walk.

It’s called “Café Noir.”

Cajun Cola was on the market circa 1990. It was in a red can with a green alligator motif all around the can.

It also boasted having twice the amount of caffeine. I have a can of Cajun Cola in my “archives.” How about coffee ice cream?

Many of us start the day with a hot cup of coffee. In my opinion, the best part of the day is over when the alarm clock goes off, so I need coffee to come alive.

Coffee is a good source of caffeine, which increases alertness, and antioxidants, which may prevent several diseases.

One theory on how coffee got its name is that part of Ethiopia where coffee originated was called the Kingdom of Kaffa.

Today, most of the coffee is produced in the developing countries, with Brazil growing one-third of the world’s coffee. In the United States, California and Hawaii are the only states that grow the fine bean.

What does your cup of java say about you? While these findings may not be strictly scientific, they are interesting.

People who order black coffee are no-nonsense. They are the ones who get to the meeting five minutes early and leave promptly when it’s over. There’s no time to socialize. They like to keep things simple, and they work efficiently.

Some of the drawbacks of their personality are that they can be abrupt and sometimes moody. Black coffee drinkers tend to be set in their ways and resist change.

Many people seek comfort in coffee by adding cream and sugar. They are often people-pleasers and will go out of their way to help someone.

They are giving, but they may be overextended while volunteering for too many projects. Since they often put other’s needs above their own, they may need improvement in self-care.

Those who make instant coffee are said to be procrastinators, and don’t mind waiting until the last minute to make their brew before dashing out the door. They are laid-back and take life as it comes.

Sometimes they can be too laid back and neglect health issues. Instant coffee drinkers are not good planners.

People who order decaffeinated coffee like being in control, and they may be perfectionistic. They tend to their health needs and make good choices. On the downside, decaffeinated drinkers tend to be worriers and can be overly sensitive.

Iced coffee drinks are popular now. Folks who order these brews are spontaneous and like to try new things. They are outgoing and consider themselves to be trendsetters. On the dark side, they fall for gimmicks and don’t always think things through before acting.

If you haven’t tried flavored coffee, I suggest you do so. There are many flavors on the market. Drinkers of flavored coffee are risk-takers. They like variety and aren’t afraid of change.

Now that you know about what your coffee says about you, see if you can mix it up and dare to be different.

Be safe and healthy.

P.S. Now I’m going to recline in my easy chair and enjoy a good cup of hot coffee.