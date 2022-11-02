On the Lighter Side: If You’ve Got the Money, Honey, I’ve Got the Time

Joe Guilbeau

Since I wrote a column recently about country music song titles, I received several phone calls. I decided to list a few more in the large category of country songs.

“Since I Met You Baby, My Whole Life Has Changed.”

“Today, I Started Loving You Again.”

“Take Me As I Am or Let Me Go.”

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

Don’t All the Girls Look Prettier at Closing Time?”

Don’t You Ever Get Tired of Hurting Me?”

“Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses”

“Heartaches by the Numbers”

“Don’t You Know How Much I Love You?”

“Am I That Easy to Forget?”

“She Thinks I Still Care”

“Now and Then There’s a Fool Such as I”

“War Is Hell on the Homefront, too”

“God Only Knows What a Woman Goes Through”

“Let’s Chase Each Other Around the Room Tonight”

“From Graceland to the Promised Land”

“Hey Good Lookin’, What You Got Cookin’”

“Pick Me Up on Your Way Down”

“Some Broken Hearts Never Heal”

“Where Do We Go When We Dream”

“I’m Walking the Floor Over You”

“I’d Like to Sleep Till I Get Over You”

“I Could Waltz Around Texas with You”

“Just Walk On By and Wait on the Corner”

“Take Me Home, Country Roads”

“The Girl with Gardenias in Her Hair”

“She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful”

“You Lay So Easy on My Mind”

“That’s the Way Love Goes”

“Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile Again”

“Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”

“I Wouldn’t Change You If I Could”

“Remember Me, I’m the One Who Loves You”

“Beyond the Sunset”

“Santa Look a Lot Like Daddy”

“I Love You a Thousand Ways”

“The Ballad of Forty Dollars” (only Tom T. Hall would write a song like that!)

“I Had You on the Tips of My Fingers”

“If We Make It Through December”

The 10 Advantages of Getting Older:

10. Your clothes have come back in style … twice

9. You can no longer be cut down in your prime.

8. There is nothing left to learn the hard way.

7. Plenty of time to catch up on your reading … in the bathroom.

6. In a hostage situation, you’ll probably be released first.

5. You talk to yourself and answer back.

4. You’re allowed to take a nap to get ready for bed.

3. You repeat yourself without knowing it.

2. You’ve made a lot of good memories … even if you can’t remember them.

And the No. 1 advantage of getting older: It beats the alternative!