On the Lighter Side: Holy Humor

Joe Guilbeau

Washington has announced that it will close the coal mines. Try telling that to the coal miner’s daughter!

---

The flu season is here. If you are sick and you are Catholic, take St. Joseph Aspirin and drink holy water.

---

A nun in her habit had run out of gas. The only container in her care was a bedpan. So, she took it to a nearby service station and filled it with gas. Now, she had returned to her car.

As she was about to pour the gas into her car, two ministers who had parked across the street noticed her. One minister said to the other “If that star starts, I’m going to change to Catholicism.”

---

Attending Vigil Mass, Boudreaux was impressed with the part of the sermon where God changed water to wine. Being a moonshiner himself, Boudreaux knew how hard it was for him to make his own spirits.

The police had been trying to catch him. On his way home, a state trooper stopped him. He knew Mr. Boudreaux and asked, “What do you have in those large bottles in your pickup truck?”

“Oh,” Boudreaux replied, “that’s spring water. We really like that spring water!”

The troopers said he would have to check it. He went to the back, pulled out a cork and tasted it. He came back to the cab and said “Mr. Boudreaux, that’s not water … that’s pure whiskey!”

Boudreaux threw his hands up and hollered loudly “Hallelujah, Hallelujah! He’s done it again!”

---

Boudreaux and Thibodeaux did not attend church very often, but one time when they left church, Boudreaux said he had learned a lot from the sermon.

“Me, too,” Thibodeaux said. “I always thought the Epistles were the wives of the Apostles!”

---

In a church, a little girl was given two $1 bills – one for her and one to give to Jesus. Everyone was standing and she couldn’t see the ushers coming with the collection plates.

When the usher reached the end of the pew and she could see him, she hollered, “Daddy, that is not Jesus! That’s Sophie’s daddy!”

---

A poor family was walking to church. They gave their little girl two quarters – one for herself, the other for Jesus. As little children will do, she was throwing them in the air. She dropped one and rolled down the sidewalk curb and down the grating.

She cupped her little hands, looked skyward and said, “Dear Jesus, there goes your quarter!”

---

Longstanding (39 years) U.S. Sen. Russell Long was so highly revered in Louisiana that when it was rumored that he would come back and run for governor, it was as if God Himself had had come to celebrate Mass at St. Aloysius.

---

It's OK to make fun of a church, but only if it’s your own church! I call it “Holy Humor!”