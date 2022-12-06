On the Lighter Side: Belching

Joe Guilbeau

One of the challenging things about writing a column is finding subjects each week for the hundreds that I’ve written through the years.

I have written about the times dating back to the era before Moses was given the Ten Commandments.

Now, the title of this column is “Belching.” That proves, literally, that I’ve called all subjects and topics.

Some of you may say I cannot write an entire column about belching.

We will see.

Hold onto your hat. Another headline I considered was “To Burp or Not to Burp.”

Belching is defined as ejecting wind noisily from the stomach through the mouth.

I wrote my own definition “To expel air caused by the spasmatic contraction of the diaphragm,” although my definition is not scientific.

Belching is caused by swallowing air. Everyone carries a certain amount of air in the body all the time, especially in the intestinal tract.

The body is constantly acquiring air throughout the day taking most of it through the mouth. The body constantly seeks ways to vent the excess, and one of those ways is through belching.

Soft drinks and beer are guaranteed to cause problems, but your saliva also contains tiny air bubbles that travel to the stomach with every swallow.

Those of you who swallow air along with your food are asking for trouble, but belching is a problem that is curable right at home. Most of you, with practice and control, can control your swallowing reflexes.

Once you are aware of an excessive swallowing habit, you will automatically curb it. There are also some personal habits you can change to help you take in less air. Physicians view belching simply as natural body function.

Some societies think belching is good for you. People from India and other Eastern countries tell us that it’s perfectly normal to belch in public. Well, folks, this ain’t Calcutta – this is Plaquemine, Louisiana.

In some societies, to belch at the dinner table is a way of telling the hostess that the food is very good.

Helpful hints to reduce belching:

Avoid carbonated beverages.

Eat slowly and chew your food completely before swallowing.

Always eat with your mouth closed.

Avoid chewing gum.

Avoid foods with high air content such as ice cream, beer, omelets, fluffy dishes and whipped cream.

Do not drink out of cans or bottles, and do not drink through a straw.

Say “goodbye” to foods that include fats and oils such as salad dressing, margarine and sour cream.

So, that’s my column. Stay healthy, and pass the Pepto-Bismol.

LATE NEWS:

The crazy global green government of New Zealand recently enacted a law called “The Cow Burp Tax.” In protest, farmers are blocking all highways – with their tractors! Will they come out and count the cows?