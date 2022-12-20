On the Lighter Side: What's in a nickname?

Joe Guilbeau

The definition of nickname is “a descriptive name given in addition or instead of the actual name of a person, place, group or thing.” With that in mind, here are some examples.

For example, Tom instead of Thomas, or “Empire State Building” for the New York skyscraper or “Ragin Cajuns” for UL-Lafayette and “The Pelican State” for Louisiana.

What happened to all the great nicknames, such as “Machine Gun Kelly,” “The Big Bopper,” “Cool Papa Bell” and Slim Whitman.

Sadly, nicknames seem to be on the wane, and there may be a good reason. In 1950, the pool of names was relatively small, and that year there were only about 10,000 names on the social security list of those given to five or more babies. In 2018, it was more than 32,000.

With more people named “John” in the classroom, company and even family, it became necessary to come up with ways to tell them apart, which would mean calling them Johnny, John Jr., John II, J-Man and, in my family, Big John and Little John.

Through the years, the sports profession has become especially welcoming of nicknames. When 300-lb. William Perry hit the NFL in 1985, his enormous nickname “Refrigerator” seemed to be the ultimate moniker. And, so it was, until 400-lb. Nate “The Kitchen” Newton arrived a few years later.

The same goes for baseball, which as a long history of nicknames: “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, Ted “The Splendid Splinter” Williams, “Hammerin’” Hank Aaron and, of course, “Babe” Ruth. It is said that an unmarried girl is like a baseball player –always trying to turn a single into a double.

An unusual nickname: Harold Johnson was not considered a good name for a country singer, so he became Conway Twitty, one of the greatest country music superstars of all time. His name emerged from Conway, Ark., and Twitty, Texas.

A Harvard degree wasn’t needed to take one look at tall, slender crooner Ottis Dewey Whitman Jr., and say “Hey, let’s call him Slim Whitman instead.”

The toughest person to create a nickname for may be your own significant other. “Sugar” and “Honey” are common. One wife started calling her husband “Poop” in the most endearing way possible. Example: “Poop,” I love you,” or “Poop, I need a hug.”

A poplar saying: “Two’s a couple,” Three’s a crowd,” “Four’s too many” and “Five’s not allowed!”

ON A PERSONAL NOTE: I have now written more than 350 columns. I have written on a myriad of subjects, some dating back to before Moses was given to the Ten Commandments. I am grateful for all of you who read my columns. God Bless.