On the Lighter Side: Wants and Needs …

Joe Guilbeau

Three men (a Northerner, a Texan and a Cajun) were all struck ill during a stay deep in Bayou Country.

After a thorough examination, the doctor said all three men had come down with a virulent kind of swamp fever.

They were told they had six months to live, and they should all do what they had always wanted to do.

The Northerner said he wanted to go on a world cruise. The Texan said he wanted to ride the range of Texas.

The Cajun said, “Ah wants another doctor, Me!”

Natural Wonders

The Natural Wonders of America are listed as the Mississippi River, Niagara Falls, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Grand Canyon.

I have connections to all four wonders:

I have lived on the shores of the Mighty Mississippi for 70 years. I have touched the waters of Niagara Falls. I have never crossed over the Golden Gate Bridge, but I sailed under it four or five times, courtesy of the United States Navy. The Grand Canyon: A friend and I were on vacation at the Grand Canyon. My friend said he had heard of the storied echoes you could hear from the caverns. Standing on the edge of the gorge, he hollered “Baloney!” Again, no echo. He hollered four times – no echoes. So, I said, “Let me try.” I shouted loudly down the cavern, “I’m the greatest guitar player in the world!” The echo came back: “Baloney!”

Other Notes …

What do Prince Charles and a baby baboon have in common? One is an heir apparent, and the other has a hairy parent.

---

Little Placide was talking about the recent fire at his school.

“I knew it was going to happen,” he said, “because we had been practicing for it all year.”

---

A new football player coach has been hired from China. His name: “Win-One-Soon!”