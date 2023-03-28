On the Lighter Side: News and Views

Joe Guilbeau

Since the beginning of our country, the Army and other branches of the military have served our nation around the world to prevent clandestine spies from entering our country.

Now they come home and find we have open borders where criminals and cartels are flowing in every day. They have a right to ask, “What was I fighting for?”

Their young children are sitting in class trying to study while their daddies are 10,000 miles from home.

Now they come home with their small Army pensions – a fixed income – and they are met with a struggling economy where food, home supplies, insurance and other items cost more money. Now, in retirement, they live in “senior poverty.”

They have to get a second job, such as working in a grocery store.

Only 1 percent of Americans have served in the military to protect the 99 percent who preferred to stay home.

Speaking of inflation, the federal government is raising the interest rates again, so said, to curb inflation. Someone in Washington had better go back to Arithmetic 101. Have you heard about Silicon Valley?

---

Now, let's get you ready for your 30-minute television news report.

First, the station has to do its own self-promotion. How often must they tell us they have an investigative unit? Next comes a run of commercials.

Next comes the long-winded weather report (pun intended). It’s 70 degrees and the sun is out … what else is there to report? The river level changed .01 inch overnight. Who cares?

---

Now I’ve noticed the dancing clubs on TV designed to help you lose weight. They are all young, beautiful and slim.

So, now that you are too old, fat and ugly, I guess you need not apply.

I have a background in aviation. You never moved on the ground or flew without a seatbelt on. But 50 years later, Washington decided it would be a good idea to wear them in cars, too.

Fifty years ago, we were taught that smoking was not good. Now, it’s OK to smoke the little weeds.

I see on the news leaning sideways to report they are standing in high wind.

I see reporters standing in hip-deep water to tell us there’s flooding.

Reporters stand shoulder-deep in snow to tell us it’s snowing.

Now, another thing about TV is the boring repetition. Haven’t we seen enough pillows and hamburgers on TV?

---

My thought is: After watching recent Super Bowls, I wish we could bring Charley Pride to do some of the halftime shows.

He can also sing the National Anthem he sang so many times at the Super Bowl and the World Series. He even sang at the White House. He was singing the National Anthem at his high school ballgames.

He was a great man.