On the Lighter Side: Are the Good Times Really Over

Joe Guilbeau

(From songwriter Merle Haggard, 1981)

I wish a buck was still silver.It was back when the country was strongBack before Elvis, back before that Vietnam war came alongBefore The Beatles and yesterdayWhen a man could still work and still wouldBest of the free life behind us nowAnd are the good times really over for good

I wish Coke was still a colaAnd a Joint was a bad place to be a jointIt was back before the country lied to us on TVBefore microwave ovensWhen a girl still cooked and still wouldIt’s the best of the free life behind us nowAnd are the good times really over for good

Are we rolling downhill like a snowball headed for hell?With no kinda chance for the flag or the Liberty BellWish a Ford and a Chevy would still last 10 years like they shouldIs the best of the free life behind us now

Stop rolling downhill like a snowball headed for hellStand up for the flag and let’s all ring the Liberty BellLet’s make a Ford and a Chevy would still last 10 years like they shouldBut the best of the free life is still yet to comeAnd the good times ain’t over for good

Songs related to the above were “The fighting side of me” and “Man’s Hungry Eyes”

To show the influence he had on country music, I have a DVD entitled “A Tribute to Merle Haggard.”

On the DVD set, his peers performed 29 songs.

Haggard wrote all those songs, including monster hits like “Okie from Muskogee,” “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive,” “Mama Tried,” “The Way I Am,” “Big City,” “If We Make It Through December,” “Today I Started Loving You Again” and “Workin’ Man Blues.”

To show his influence on country music, 26 of his peers collaborated to sing on the DVD included Vince Gill, Gene Watson, John Conlee, David Frizzell, Mo Bandy, Bill Anderson and Bobby Bare.

It is not greatly remembered that Merle Haggard was grand marshal of one of the International Acadian Festival parades.

People lined up to touch his hand.

I will say that on all formats of American music, Merle had few equals, if any.

I will say this: In terms of Haggard’s songwriting, poetry, singing and recording, he left a pivotal mark on All-American music.

He was a great man.