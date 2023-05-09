On the Lighter Side: ‘I’ve Lived a Lot in My Time’

Joe Guilbeau

“I’ve Lived a Lot in My Time” is a song title by country singer Jim Reeves.

Mostly by coincidence, I’ve visited the graves of many famous people, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Hank Williams, Tex Ritter, Elvis Presley, Huey Long and Jimmie Rodgers.

Presley, of course, is buried at Graceland, which has become a major international tourist attraction

Graceland is the second most visited house in the United States, only behind The White House. Many years ago, my company was invited to carpet Graceland.

Hank Williams is buried in a simple grave in an old cemetery in Montgomery, Ala. On his tomb is engraved “I Saw the Light,” one of his last songs.

---

My long life covered the span of 18 presidents, some of whom served more than one term.

I saw six U.S. Presidents.

I shook hands with one sitting President.

I attended a party at the White House.

I sat at the table where the Declaration of Independence, authored by Thomas Jefferson, was written.

I shook hands with astronaut Dick Gordon.

I marched in a military parade in Fall River, Mass.

I was grand marshal of a Veterans parade.

I knew 17 Louisiana governors and had a speaking relationship with Jimmie Davis and Edwin Edwards.

I visited four foreign countries and lived in three states.

I visited all states east of the Mississippi River, except West Virginia.

I was elected “Citizen of the Year” of my adopted hometown.

I rode on a military troupe train on a trip that lasted five days.

I met Major League Baseball Legend Stan Musial, and I have his autograph.

I visited the room where the first Wright Brothers plane was built.

I have a background in aviation, and at one time I was a licensed private pilot.

I have a speaking relationship with country music singer Mickey Gilley. Penny Gilley called my wife a few weeks ago.

I once sang on the state of the Grand Ole Opry, the most famous stage in the world.

I had an opportunity to sit in and play with the Angola Prison Band.

I had the opportunity to speak with a Miss America.

I rode in what was the largest Ferris Wheel in the world at the time. The passenger cars could carry more than 500 people.

I earned a college degree thanks to the G.I. Bill of Rights.

I wrote a sports column for my college newspaper.

I danced at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas.

I was a contestant in a fashion show of men dressed as women. In my lifetime, I probably planted 100 trees. I should’ve planted more.