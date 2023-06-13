On the Lighter Side: Great Quotations

Joe Guilbeau

“A smalltown is a place where you’re no longer a stranger after five minutes, but still a newcomer after 50 years.”

“When I came to Plaquemine, I only knew about four people, but after 66 years, I’m still a newcomer, and eventually I was elected “Citizen of the Year!”

“Humor certainly helps lighten burdens. If you have a good sense of humor, you are inclined not to have high blood pressure and ulcers! Humor relieves tension and makes friends easier.”– John C. Dial, author and a good friend.

“The quality of a man’s life is in direct proportion to his commitment to excellence regardless of his chosen field of endeavor.” –Vince Lombardi

My double first-cousin, Milton Guilbeau, a member of the Louisiana Hall of Fame said, “He didn’t grow old playing music – he grew old when he stopped playing music.”

“It takes most men five years to recover from a college education and learn that poetry is as vital to thinking as knowledge.” Brooks Atkinson

“It is said there is no money in poetry, but there is no poetry in money, either.”

“We can lick gravity, but sometimes the paperwork is overwhelming.” – Wernher Von Braun

“We suppose there is hardly a man who has not an apple orchard tucked away in his heart somewhere.” – Christopher Morley

“Kissing your hand may make you feel very, very good, but a diamond and sapphire bracelet last forever!” – Marilyn Monroe, “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”

“At this stage of life, I sort of go, ‘OK … I won’t scream at you. I’ll just talk to you loud!’” – Miranda Lambert

“The difference between fiction and reality? Fiction has to make sense.” – Tom Clancy

“I live by the truth that ‘no’ is a complete sentence.” – Anne Lamott

“An acquaintance is a person we know well enough to borrow from, but not well enough to lend to.” – Ambrose Bierce

“Keep your fears to yourself, but share your courage with others.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

“Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity.”

“The trouble with telling a good story is that it invariably reminds the other fellow of a dull one.” – Sid Caesar

“The purpose of time is to keep everything from happening at once.” – Joe Guilbeau

My favorite quotation is by Susan Sontag, an American author with whom I share a birthday: “I was not looking for my dreams to interpret my life, but rather for my life to interpret my dreams.”