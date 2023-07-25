The Lighter Side: My Love of Music

Joe Guilbeau

Newsflash: The end of the world has been canceled 40 days due to the lack of buglers.

I didn’t want to skip this story: George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty were on tour traveling the country together.

They had their own bands, and I went to see them at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. By any measure, it was a country music fan’s dream.

That night, Conway stole the show. There were no bright lights, no smoke and no loud music. He would just lean over the microphone and sing “Hello Darlin’, It’s Nice to See You.”

During that show, I remembered that I had left my water hose running at my house.

It’s a guess – and probably a good guess – that I wasn’t going to leave the show to come home and turn off the water.

When I returned home about midnight, my yard looked like Lake Pontchartrain.

One time when Conway did a show, an old lady in the audience had a heart attack. The medics rushed her to the hospital.

“Oh, no,” she said. “I’m not leaving until I hear 'Hello, Darling.'” A note was passed to the stage, and Conway moved up the song so the lady could be taken away sooner for medical treatment.

I like all kinds of music, from polka to bluegrass to country to Cajun to zydeco to early rock and roll, and light classical. I used to play classical music for background music in our family store.

Charley Pride and Kris Kristofferson were my favorite singers.

Music and song have been called the universal language. You could land in Japan and someone would sing “You Are My Sunshine” in Japanese.

“You Are My Sunshine” is the most recognized song title in the world. It has been recorded in at least 15 different languages.

British King George of World War II said “You Are My Sunshine” was his favorite song. His oldest daughter Elizabeth became the Queen Elizabeth we knew for our lifetime.

It is amusing that a simple country song became the best-known melody in the world. I had the privilege of seeing the original draft of “You Are My Sunshine.”

It was first recorded in 1934 in Chicago. Former Gov. Jimmie Davis did not have a band, so they called in the session musicians to record it. They had never heard country music or had seen a guitar – and that’s why you hear clarinets in the recording.

I already listed the many advantages of wearing sunglasses. One reason is that it makes you sing better.

That’s why I wore rose-colored glasses when I opened for Jon Bon Jovi in Central Park. OK … I’m paid to be a humorist, right?

I was honored to have a speaking relationship with Jimmie Davis. He was a great man.

For my part, I play two musical instruments. A copy of one of my instruments is in the Smithsonian Institution.

Music is the soundtrack of my life.