On the Lighter Side: Country music produced incredible hit list
She's the Queen of My Doublewide
Joe Guilbeau
Post South
I dedicate this column to my good friend Pete Angelo.
I’m writing down a selected list of incredible country songs. I consider country music the No. 1 music format in America, and people like it because the artists sing about life and love.
- “I Like My Woman a Little Bit on the Trashy Side! Too much lipstick and too much rouge.” Who would write a song like that? Delbert McClinton sure did.
- “Don’t All the Girls Get Prettier at Closing Time?” (Mickey Gilley)
- “We’ve Come a Long Way Baby” (Loretta Lynn)
- “I Overlooked an Orchid While Looking for a Rose”
- “Silver Threads and Golden Needles”
- “There Goes My Everything” (Jack Greene)
- "I Wouldn’t Want You to Live If You Didn’t Love Me”
- “Crying My Heart Over You” (Ricky Skaggs)
- “I Could Waltz Across Texas with You”
- “If You Play in Texas You Have to Have a Fiddle”
- “Daddy Frank, The Guitar Man”
- "Heartaches Buy the Number”
- “Room Full of Roses” (Mickey Gilley)
- “From a Jack to a King”
- "That’s the Way Love Goes” (Merle Haggard)
- “My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You”
- “If You Ain’t Loving, You Ain’t Living” (Faron Young)
- “Faded Love”
- “Crazy Arms” (Ray Price)
- “One Day at a Time”
- “I Wish I Was 18 Again” (Ray Price)
- “Nobody’s Darlin’ But Mine” (Hankshaw Hawkins)
- “I’ll Sail My Ship Alone” (Moon Mulligan)
- “Take Me Back to Tulsa” (Bob Wills)
- “Is Anybody Going to San Antonio?” (Charley Pride)
- “Once a Day All Day Long” (Connie Smith)
- “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” (Charley Pride)
- “Wildwood Flower” (Hank Thompson)
- “Forever and Ever, Amen” (Randy Travis)
- “Fool for Your Love” (Mickey Gilley)
- “Stand By Your Man” (Tammy Wynette)
- “I Get the California Blues Where They Sleep Out Every Night”
I had to dig deep on the archives for this one: “Pistol Packin’ Mama” (Al Dexter)
Also, Hank Williams wrote “I Saw the Light.” It is inscribed on his grave. Have I seen his grave? Sure, I have.
"The American Biography” writes: “Hank Williams left a legacy of more than 100 classic country songs." He died when he was only 29. He worked in shipbuilding during World War II. I was honored to see him in three different concerts, one of which filled Cajun Field in Lafayette.
He was a great man.