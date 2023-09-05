On the Lighter Side: Country music produced incredible hit list

Joe Guilbeau

I dedicate this column to my good friend Pete Angelo.

I’m writing down a selected list of incredible country songs. I consider country music the No. 1 music format in America, and people like it because the artists sing about life and love.

“I Like My Woman a Little Bit on the Trashy Side! Too much lipstick and too much rouge.” Who would write a song like that? Delbert McClinton sure did.

“Don’t All the Girls Get Prettier at Closing Time?” (Mickey Gilley)

“We’ve Come a Long Way Baby” (Loretta Lynn)

“I Overlooked an Orchid While Looking for a Rose”

“Silver Threads and Golden Needles”

“There Goes My Everything” (Jack Greene)

"I Wouldn’t Want You to Live If You Didn’t Love Me”

“Crying My Heart Over You” (Ricky Skaggs)

“I Could Waltz Across Texas with You”

“If You Play in Texas You Have to Have a Fiddle”

“Daddy Frank, The Guitar Man”

"Heartaches Buy the Number”

“Room Full of Roses” (Mickey Gilley)

“From a Jack to a King”

"That’s the Way Love Goes” (Merle Haggard)

“My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You”

“If You Ain’t Loving, You Ain’t Living” (Faron Young)

“Faded Love”

“Crazy Arms” (Ray Price)

“One Day at a Time”

“I Wish I Was 18 Again” (Ray Price)

“Nobody’s Darlin’ But Mine” (Hankshaw Hawkins)

“I’ll Sail My Ship Alone” (Moon Mulligan)

“Take Me Back to Tulsa” (Bob Wills)

“Is Anybody Going to San Antonio?” (Charley Pride)

“Once a Day All Day Long” (Connie Smith)

“Kiss an Angel Good Morning” (Charley Pride)

“Wildwood Flower” (Hank Thompson)

“Forever and Ever, Amen” (Randy Travis)

“Fool for Your Love” (Mickey Gilley)

“Stand By Your Man” (Tammy Wynette)

“I Get the California Blues Where They Sleep Out Every Night”

I had to dig deep on the archives for this one: “Pistol Packin’ Mama” (Al Dexter)

Also, Hank Williams wrote “I Saw the Light.” It is inscribed on his grave. Have I seen his grave? Sure, I have.

"The American Biography” writes: “Hank Williams left a legacy of more than 100 classic country songs." He died when he was only 29. He worked in shipbuilding during World War II. I was honored to see him in three different concerts, one of which filled Cajun Field in Lafayette.

He was a great man.