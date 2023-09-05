COLUMNS

On the Lighter Side: Country music produced incredible hit list

She's the Queen of My Doublewide

Joe Guilbeau
Post South

I dedicate this column to my good friend Pete Angelo.

I’m writing down a selected list of incredible country songs. I consider country music the No. 1 music format in America, and people like it because the artists sing about life and love.

  • “I Like My Woman a Little Bit on the Trashy Side! Too much lipstick and too much rouge.” Who would write a song like that? Delbert McClinton sure did.
  • “Don’t All the Girls Get Prettier at Closing Time?” (Mickey Gilley)
  • “We’ve Come a Long Way Baby” (Loretta Lynn)
  • “I Overlooked an Orchid While Looking for a Rose”
  • “Silver Threads and Golden Needles”
  • “There Goes My Everything” (Jack Greene)
  • "I Wouldn’t Want You to Live If You Didn’t Love Me”
  • “Crying My Heart Over You” (Ricky Skaggs)
  • “I Could Waltz Across Texas with You”
  • “If You Play in Texas You Have to Have a Fiddle”
  • “Daddy Frank, The Guitar Man”
  • "Heartaches Buy the Number”
  • “Room Full of Roses” (Mickey Gilley)
  • “From a Jack to a King”
  • "That’s the Way Love Goes” (Merle Haggard)
  • “My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You”
  • “If You Ain’t Loving, You Ain’t Living” (Faron Young)
  • “Faded Love”
  • “Crazy Arms” (Ray Price)
  • “One Day at a Time”
  • “I Wish I Was 18 Again” (Ray Price)
  • “Nobody’s Darlin’ But Mine” (Hankshaw Hawkins)
  • “I’ll Sail My Ship Alone” (Moon Mulligan)
  • “Take Me Back to Tulsa” (Bob Wills)
  • “Is Anybody Going to San Antonio?” (Charley Pride)
  • “Once a Day All Day Long” (Connie Smith)
  • “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” (Charley Pride)
  • “Wildwood Flower” (Hank Thompson)
  • “Forever and Ever, Amen” (Randy Travis)
  • “Fool for Your Love” (Mickey Gilley)
  • “Stand By Your Man” (Tammy Wynette)
  • “I Get the California Blues Where They Sleep Out Every Night”

I had to dig deep on the archives for this one: “Pistol Packin’ Mama” (Al Dexter)

Also, Hank Williams wrote “I Saw the Light.” It is inscribed on his grave. Have I seen his grave? Sure, I have.

"The American Biography” writes: “Hank Williams left a legacy of more than 100 classic country songs." He died when he was only 29. He worked in shipbuilding during World War II. I was honored to see him in three different concerts, one of which filled Cajun Field in Lafayette.

He was a great man.