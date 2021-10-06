Gov. Edwards extends mask mandate to Oct. 27

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana’s statewide indoor mask mandate last for another four weeks, until Oct. 27, as the state’s overall COVID-19 outlook improves following the state’s worst COVID-19 surge of the entire pandemic.

The statewide mask mandate will include K-12 schools and college campuses.

“There is no doubt that our COVID-19 situation in Louisiana has improved since the peak of our fourth surge, which was largely driven by the Delta variant, and for that I am deeply grateful,” Gov. Edwards said. “Even so, the amount of COVID in Louisiana is still incredibly high, at 243 cases for every 100,000 people, as it is disproportionately driven by transmission in those 5 to 18 years old.

“This is why, to support continued decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and deaths, I am extending Louisiana’s statewide indoor mask mandate for another four weeks, including in our K-12 schools and on college campuses,” he said. “Masks have been proven to help slow the spread of COVID-19, with recent federal data from the Centers for Disease Control showing that schools without masking requirements are 3.5 times more likely to have a COVID-19 outbreak than schools where children and staff members are masked.

“We must do everything we can to protect ourselves and those around us who are vulnerable, including wearing masks indoors and getting the safe, effective and totally free COVID-19 vaccine,” Edwards said.

On Aug. 4, the day that the mask mandate was put back into place, only 37 percent of Louisianans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of last week, that total is up to more than 45 percent.

“While that improvement is something to be proud of, it is not enough,” Edwards said. “Currently, our hospitalizations are down, but they are still roughly four times the pre-Delta surge baseline.

“In the month of September alone, Louisiana reported that 1,470 people died of COVID, which is tragic, as we know that the vast majority of these deaths were likely preventable,” he said. “We have to get Louisiana’s vaccine rate up even more so that we have strong vaccine protection in our communities. Just over half of all people in Louisiana who are eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated. That’s why masking right now is important still.”

COVID-19 indicators continue to move in the right direction, which is that is critical, but Louisiana is still wading in COVID, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer at the Louisiana Department of Health. “All 64 parishes are currently at the highest possible level on our community risk scale,” he said. “With the highly transmissible Delta variant circulating throughout the state, masking indoors is how we stay safe and protect our loved ones.”