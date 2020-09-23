Inmate stabs two officers at Hunt Correctional Center

Staff Report

ST. GABRIEL – A joint investigation is underway and charges are pending following an inmate attack on two Elayn Hunt Correctional Center officers Friday night in a prison cellblock.

The investigation is being conducted by the Louisiana Department of Corrections and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Jones, 41, stabbed officers with a homemade knife. The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. during the routine nightly activities.

Jones stabbed one officer in the chest and the other in the abdomen and arm.

Both officers have been treated and released from an area hospital.

Jones is serving two life sentences for two March 2009 first-degree murders that he committed in Bossier Parish. He was convicted Sept. 17, 2010.

Jones has been at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since Jan. 21.

The state Department of Corrections transferred him to another state prison and paced him into investigative segregation.