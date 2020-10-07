Arrests made after shooting incidents in Plaquemine, White Castle

Plaquemine Post South

Authorities made several arrests last Thursday after a rash of shootings and other criminal activity in the Plaquemine-White Castle area, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The arrests were related to a rash of retaliatory acts over the past month. The incidents included a shooting on Maggio Street in White Castle, along with the use of Molotov cocktails that were thrown at a house on LaBauve Avenue in Plaquemine.

“We need to get those people off the street, they’re dangerous. The efforts of those investigations today have prevented harm and prevented more crimes,” said Butch Browning, Head of Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, during a news conference.

Authorities confiscated six guns – some which were stolen and illegally possessed by convicted felons, Stassi said.

The arrests included:

Jonathan Simmons, 26, 58679 Meriam St., for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts principal to attempted second-degree murder, one count principal to an aggravated felon and one count principal to aggravated arson.

George Johnson Jr., 18, 58720 Meriam St., one count aggravated arson, two counts manufacturing/possession of delayed action incendiary device.

Dawan Seals Jr. ,19, 58457 Meriam St., possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts illegal possession of a stolen firearm, three counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count aggravated arson and two counts manufacturing/possession of delayed action incendiary device.

Arrest warrants have been issued for following individuals:

--Samilyus Brown, 18, 23923 Taylor St., three counts attempted second degree murder, one count principal to aggravated arson, and two counts manufacturing/possession of delayed action incendiary device

--Samaad Norman, 18, 23929 Taylor St., three counts attempted second degree murder, one count principal to aggravated arson, two counts manufacturing/possession of delayed action incendiary device

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these two suspects are asked to contact detectives with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-687-3553.