Sheriff Stassi: Stop the gun violence

Citizens of Iberville,

The Iberville Sheriff's Office, all six of our municipalities and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office have been working diligently to stop a rash of gun violence that has been occurring in our community over the past several weeks. We will continue to work with all of our partners to battle this problem.

The latest shootings have involved numerous rounds being fired, some with rounds determined to be armor piercing. These shootings are happening in neighborhoods where innocent families are being put in harm's way/

To combat these issues, we have enhanced patrols with the goal of getting these violent offenders and their weapons off the streets. As a result, there have been over 24 weapons seized and numerous arrests made in conjunction with our joint investigations. Many of these firearms have been found to be in possession of individuals who were prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous convictions of violent felonies. We will continue to pursue these violent offenders and the weapons they use to commit crimes in our communities.

Although I am a staunch supporters of our 2nd Amendment rights, guaranteed to us by the United States Constitution, I will not tolerate the misuse of this right to invoke violence against our citizens.

Remember, if you see something say something!

Sheriff Brett Stassi