Victim in Saturday shooting dies; detectives seek suspect

Staff Report

A man who was shot Saturday night in Plaquemine died Monday at an area hospital, but the suspect remains at large, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dedrick Carter, 35, was shot on Eli Craig Street. The shooting occurred about 7:45 p.m.

He sustained several bullet wounds to the chest, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Carter was believed to have had an altercation earlier in the day, but the motive behind the shooting remains uncertain, Stassi said.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-5100.