Details sought on hit-and-run

Staff Report

A reward is being offered for the information leading to the arrest of the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Oct. 2.

The accident occurred on Belleview Road between Dollar General and Tractor Supply Store about 7 p.m.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon. The rear end on the passenger side had either been damaged or recently repaired.

To provide information on the vehicle or driver, contact the Plaquemine City Police Department at (225) 687-9273.