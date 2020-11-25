Two Florida residents arrested in largest drug seizure in years

Staff Report

Two Florida residents are in custody at the Iberville Parish Jail on charges related to a major drug seizure by the Iberville Parish Interdiction Unit on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Agents seized 10 kilos, approximately 2.2 lbs. per kilo of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of over $500,000, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

“This was one of the largest drug seizures in Iberville Parish in recent years,” he said.

The drug led to the arrest Jose Garcia Zuniga, 31, 511 60th Street, Bradenton, Fla., and Maria Juarez, 29, 65040 13th Avenue, also from Bradenton.

Both were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, greater than 400 grams.

Zuniga was also charged with one count of improper lane usage.

Bond was set at $20,000 for Juarez. The bond amount is the same for Zuniga on the drug charge, but an additional bond of $1,000 was set for his traffic violation.