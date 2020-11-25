Plaquemine men arrested on drug and marijuana charges

Staff Report

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents arrested two Plaquemine on charges related to possession and distribution of marijuana and Schedule II narcotics, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Agents took Keithon Jordan and Mario Walker into custody after the arrest on Nov. 10.

Jordon, 26 of 58765 Meriam St., Plaquemine, was booked into the parish jail for distribution of Schedule I narcotics, distribution of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker, 25, 58755 Meriam St., Plaquemine, was booked into the parish jail for possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $41,000 on Jordan -- $30,000 on the Schedule 2 distribution charge, $10,000 on the marijuana distribution charge and $1,000 on the drug paraphernalia charge.

Walker was released on bond.