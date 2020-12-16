Iberville Sheriff’s Office, LSP net major drug bust along I-10

Staff Report

A traffic stop by Louisiana State Police and agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Interstate Interdiction Unit led to the arrest of three Tangipahoa Parish men on charges of possession of more than 15 lbs. of heroin.

The seizure marked the second major drug bust during the past month along Interstate 10 between Whiskey Bay and Grosse Tete, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The drugs seized by authorities have an estimated street value of $500,000, he said.

Henry Bolton III, 39, of 14196 Happywoods Drive in Hammond, was arrested for intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics and improper lane usage. Bond was set at $300,500.

Byron Hart, 28,of 14010 Contemporary Lane in Hammond, and Brandon Hart, 37, of 320 North First St. in Ponchatoula, were both arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 narcotics. Both are being held on $300,000 bond.