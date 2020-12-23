Two Plaquemine men arrested on drug charges

Staff Report

A search warrant by narcotics agents led to the arrest of two Plaquemine man on numerous drug charges, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Agents arrested Reginald Harris, 50, of 58455 Cpt. Harris, and Joseph James, 42, of 58125 Division Street when authorities found suboxone, (a Schedule III narcotic), crack cocaine and methamphetamine (both Schedule II narcotics) and marijuana, a Schedule I narcotic.

Harris was charged two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, related to the methamphetamine and crack cocaine, one count of possession of Schedule I narcotics and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond.

James was charged on a count of intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics for the crack cocaine, and one count of possession of Schedule III narcotics. He remains in custody at Iberville Parish Jail on $35,000 bond.