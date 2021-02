Staff Report

A pontoon barge reported stolen Jan. 19 was recovered by detectives with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi. An investigation led to an arrest warrant for Johnny M. Carline, 48, and Bradley Poston, 46. Both were charged with theft, and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. Poston was released on bond, while Carline remains in jail on a $5,000 bond, according to records from IPSO.