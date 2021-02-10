Two men arrested after fight during large party

Staff Report

An investigation of a fight during an unauthorized party on the northwestern end of the parish led to the arrest of two men Monday.

Deputies from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Rineheart, 24, of Livingston, and Nicholas Hoover, 25, of Plaquemine, on charges of second-degree battery.

Both men were in custody Monday evening at Iberville Parish Jail. Both are being held on $30,000 bond, according to IPSO records.

The arrests stemmed from an outdoor party Jan. 30 in which 250 to 300 converged on private property along La. 3000 in Ramah, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

“We haven’t had parties like that (during the pandemic),” he said.

The name of the 17-year-old victim was not released.

“He was beaten up pretty bad, but he wasn’t hospitalized,” Stassi said.